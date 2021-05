Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 TS640 Heat sync on CDI box smoking.... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location United States Posts 28 98 TS640 Heat sync on CDI box smoking.... So I've noticed when starting my TS640 there's a puff of smoke on the heat sync on the back of the CDI box. The ski seems to run ok but the heat sync gets really hot and smells like burning wires. Any ideas? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

