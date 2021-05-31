Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Lets talk Super trapp water boxes..... #1 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2003 Location conn Posts 1,527 Lets talk Super trapp water boxes..... So I bought a Supertrapp Liquidator 440/550 water box for my 550SX/701/750 pump conversion. The seller had several of them but said he only had one that was all metal. I figured it would be better then the half stainless half silicone ones that can burn out if run too dry.

I did a lot of searching and couldnt find anything on this type. There is a tapped bung on the outlet for a waterline to quiet it down i assume.

So, have any of you seen or dealt whit this type of super trapp?

Im also very confused on the baffle system. I downloaded the instructions and they really dont make much sense to me. The baffles in this look like they would not let anything through. Like a banana in a tail pipe! Is there supposed to be plates or spacers between the solid plates? This one has the non-racing cap thats closed on it.

For those of you that are using these on conversion skis how many discs are you running? I would figure a Yamaha 701 and Kawasaki 750 would flow about the same depending on the pipe(Im going to run a factory 650sx/x2 B pipe).

Could someone please school me on this thing?







2014 Super jet waiting on a B pipe and Hooker.... #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2004 Location Mesquite, NV Posts 1,285 Re: Lets talk Super trapp water boxes..... First, I don't pretend to be an expert on this unit. However, I have used these on both 550/750 conversion skis that I've built so I've done some reading over the years about these units.



Here's a pic of the baffle assembly. This style came with 18 discs, assuming same for all metal version. More discs, more flow. Closed end cap on yours reduces flow a bit. The system is 'tuned' to your engine by testing performance with different number of discs installed. I'm running all 18 discs in both 550/750 conversions I built.



Some of what I've read over the years is that the system is 'tuned' to the engine/pipe by controlling the amount of exhaust flow resistance with respect to what zone of the engine power band you want to enhance. I think the general consensus of conversion ski builders is to run all 18 discs. Perhaps Kurt or others more knowledgeable than myself will chime in and correct any false info I've put forth.



DSCN3319.JPG I'll quit before I sit~~~ #3 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2003 Location conn Posts 1,527 Re: Lets talk Super trapp water boxes..... Thanks fog!

Looks just like my discs. No spacers.. when i blow through it theres no restriction. I just dont want to shoe horn this in and have to pull it all apart because its not right!



Thanks for the quick response! Happy Memorial Day to you !





