So I bought a Supertrapp Liquidator 440/550 water box for my 550SX/701/750 pump conversion. The seller had several of them but said he only had one that was all metal. I figured it would be better then the half stainless half silicone ones that can burn out if run too dry.
I did a lot of searching and couldnt find anything on this type. There is a tapped bung on the outlet for a waterline to quiet it down i assume.
So, have any of you seen or dealt whit this type of super trapp?
Im also very confused on the baffle system. I downloaded the instructions and they really dont make much sense to me. The baffles in this look like they would not let anything through. Like a banana in a tail pipe! Is there supposed to be plates or spacers between the solid plates? This one has the non-racing cap thats closed on it.
For those of you that are using these on conversion skis how many discs are you running? I would figure a Yamaha 701 and Kawasaki 750 would flow about the same depending on the pipe(Im going to run a factory 650sx/x2 B pipe).
Could someone please school me on this thing?
Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk