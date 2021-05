Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 SX/X2 Parts #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2003 Location Wisconsin Age 36 Posts 391 650 SX/X2 Parts Just cleaning out my garage of parts I no longer need. Carbs probably need to be rebuilt Red one is a Mikuni but not sure of which size yet. The ODI grips on X2 handlebar have very little use.



X2 driveshaft- $60/shipped

X2 handlebars w/ grips- $40/shipped

Mikuni carb- $50/shipped





kawiparts.JPGx2bars.JPGmikunicarb.JPG #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,737 Re: 650 SX/X2 Parts how much for the hull braces? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules