The engine in my TS died. I have a 750 dual carb with a slightly bent rod that I straightened using a piece of pipe. Wasn't too much trouble to fit. Needed a longer throttle cable and I used the 750 e-box. Having trouble with the spark arrestor due to available space. Out on the lake it has better response due to the bigger engine but now it takes 40 acres to turn it. Can't say it was worth the cost if I had to buy an engine but in my case it put this old boat back on the water.

