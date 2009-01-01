 Keihin CDKII Won't Idle - Any tricks? - Best source for oem rebuild kit?
    Keihin CDKII Won't Idle - Any tricks? - Best source for oem rebuild kit?

    This is a result of my misadventures with fogging oil. Where I fogged the SN SJ and the 550SX and let them sit through the winter without starting them.


    I rebuilt the Yamaha OEM SBN 44 and feel quite comfortable with doing it and "tuning" it after rebuild.


    However, I have never rebuilt the Keihin CDKII.


    Any tricks to get it to idle short of a rebuild?


    What is the best source for oem rebuild kits for it?
