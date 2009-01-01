Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Keihin CDKII Won't Idle - Any tricks? - Best source for oem rebuild kit? #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 601 Keihin CDKII Won't Idle - Any tricks? - Best source for oem rebuild kit? This is a result of my misadventures with fogging oil. Where I fogged the SN SJ and the 550SX and let them sit through the winter without starting them.





I rebuilt the Yamaha OEM SBN 44 and feel quite comfortable with doing it and "tuning" it after rebuild.





However, I have never rebuilt the Keihin CDKII.





Any tricks to get it to idle short of a rebuild?





