Keihin CDKII Won't Idle - Any tricks? - Best source for oem rebuild kit?
This is a result of my misadventures with fogging oil. Where I fogged the SN SJ and the 550SX and let them sit through the winter without starting them.
I rebuilt the Yamaha OEM SBN 44 and feel quite comfortable with doing it and "tuning" it after rebuild.
However, I have never rebuilt the Keihin CDKII.
Any tricks to get it to idle short of a rebuild?
What is the best source for oem rebuild kits for it?
