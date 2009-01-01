Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: DI motor will not turn over with both plugs in... Starter? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2003 Location PCB, FL Age 46 Posts 12 DI motor will not turn over with both plugs in... Starter? Cliffnotes: 2002 RXDI will not turn over more than one or two bumps with both plugs in. Turns over fine with no plugs and will turn over and run on one cylinder with either plug pulled.



Backstory: Ski ran fine before being put up end of summer 2018. Ski has not run since. Siphoned all gas out of it after Hurricane Michael to run generators and failed to fill the tank back up and sat that way till last summer when I tried to get it going again. Had to pull fuel pump and clean tank. After replacing filters and reinstalling, would not get any fuel to cylinders so presumed something in the fuel rail was a miss so I put it up and didn't mess with it till recently. I was contemplating getting rid of it as is but decided I wanted to get it running. Had to r&r the air pump, clean fuel injectors and get one new air injector. Now it gets fuel and will actually run on one cylinder (either) as that is the only way I can get the engine to turn over. The small ski battery is long since dead so I was using a 1000A deep cycle battery with jumper cables to the battery leads on the pwc. I did rig up some bolted clamp plates with battery terminals to make a good connection between the jumper cables and pwc battery leads. Battery was fully charged with 12.8V resting voltage per the charger. The starter is a 'made in China' piece that was installed back in 2010 due to the bendix freezing up and busting the collar off the OEM starter. Last year, when I first started messing with the ski, I can recall if it was acting as described above or just wouldn't turn over but as I was checking connections for corrosion, I twisted the stud off the starter. The starter was then removed and stud was replaced (brass toilet tank bolt works surprisingly well). I even removed the starter again today to see if I may have reassembled incorrectly. The brushes look in good condition but had some transfer on the commutator so I used red scotchbright strip and drill to shine it up and thoroughly cleaned debris out of each grove. Cleaned brushes and reassembled. Starter spun fine on bench test with no odd noises. Reinstalled with no change in operation. I feel like I did voltage drop tests at critical locations last year when I messed with it but didn't today.



The really odd thing is sometimes it will bump once on start then will get a long beep and pressing the start button again will just initiate another beep until resetting the DESS. Other times as long as the start button is depressed it will bump > bump > bump > bump > ... with about a second in between each bump only rotating the engine up to a compression stoke then falling back. I can manually turn it past the compression stroke and it will bump twice for a full revolution then not get past the position of the compression stroke. Is this repetitive bump action something the MPEM is doing, releasing and trying the start solenoid over and over?



I will also add the engine has higher compression via a PPG Level1 kit. Last edited by BigKID; Today at 05:49 PM . 02 RXDI Yellow/Black/Silver

starter going bad

