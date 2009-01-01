Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Any Issue with 1.5 ID aluminum pipe for js550 rear exhaust conversion? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location VA Posts 45 Any Issue with 1.5 ID aluminum pipe for js550 rear exhaust conversion? Getting ready to covert from side to rear exhaust on an 88 js550 with FP 1/2 pipe and OEM water box. Any issues with using a 1.5 ID aluminum pipe for this along with 1.5 or 1 5/8 wet exhaust hose to run between the aluminum pipe and water box? Looking at it and I don't think I will be causing any excessive back pressure or anything but thought I would ask before starting the conversion. I read that someone used 1 3/8 pipe and that worked, just looking for someone who has used a 1.5.



