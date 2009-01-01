Getting ready to covert from side to rear exhaust on an 88 js550 with FP 1/2 pipe and OEM water box. Any issues with using a 1.5 ID aluminum pipe for this along with 1.5 or 1 5/8 wet exhaust hose to run between the aluminum pipe and water box? Looking at it and I don't think I will be causing any excessive back pressure or anything but thought I would ask before starting the conversion. I read that someone used 1 3/8 pipe and that worked, just looking for someone who has used a 1.5.

Thanks in advance.