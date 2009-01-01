Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Power Valve or Carb? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Pensacola Age 31 Posts 1 Power Valve or Carb? I have a 2000,2001 XL800 that is in pristine condition. I am having issues where I don't know if its the power valve or the carbs.



I've diag'd and have rebuilt many many carbs successfully. However, I'm not too experienced with the power valves (just the way ski's have landed that I haven't had to work on powervalves).



I'm really kind of confused if its a power valve issue, or a carb issue.



First, I start the motor and then turn it off and I can hear, and see the power valve shafts moving. They don't move much, maybe 90* at most. But they move back and forth a few seconds after I blip the engine on/off.



Second, 95% of the time, the ski starts right up and idles strong even when its completely cold, without choke. Then there are other times where it is sometimes rather difficult to get started and keep idling, however after a few tries and it will magically be extremely strong and start up and idle perfectly. However, there are sometimes when the throttle response is extremely smooth and quick, and then other times when it hesitates and bogs really bad. Once I open it up it will want to rev really strong in the powerband.



Third, compression is strong, 135 on both cylinders.



At first, when I tried to start it and it took forever to start and then was idling a little rough and bogged with throttle I thought for sure carbs. But then several other times its started up and ran strong stone cold. So now Im thinking its the power valves. My buddy also mentioned that he thinks the throttle cable is out of adjustment because it is really losing top end. He feels its not revving as much as it should. This could once again be the carbs (fuel pump) not keeping up...or power valve not opening all the way.



