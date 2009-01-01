I have had a 1997.5 GSXL in storage since 2012. I had always thought that when I finally go through it to get it back on the water, I'd get the rebuild kits and jetting kit from Watercraft Magic and make it right. Problem is, I can't get ahold of them since Bill passed in 2019. Want to know if anyone has one of his kits for the 951, or can someone share the jet sizes included in it? I believe the kit was two prok f/a's with black pre-filters, 2.3 needle, 95g silver spring but jetting not sure of. Also bought newer throttle and choke cables to reverse the carbs. Any help or suggestions are welcome.