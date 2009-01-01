 WTB or put together Bill O's GSXL Prok & jet kit
  #1
    HU112BU
    HU112BU is online now
    PWCToday Regular HU112BU's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    Lawrenceburg IN
    Age
    52
    Posts
    67

    WTB or put together Bill O's GSXL Prok & jet kit

    I have had a 1997.5 GSXL in storage since 2012. I had always thought that when I finally go through it to get it back on the water, I'd get the rebuild kits and jetting kit from Watercraft Magic and make it right. Problem is, I can't get ahold of them since Bill passed in 2019. Want to know if anyone has one of his kits for the 951, or can someone share the jet sizes included in it? I believe the kit was two prok f/a's with black pre-filters, 2.3 needle, 95g silver spring but jetting not sure of. Also bought newer throttle and choke cables to reverse the carbs. Any help or suggestions are welcome.
  #2
    Hydro-Mike
    Hydro-Mike is online now
    Top Dog Hydro-Mike's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    54
    Posts
    1,327

    Re: WTB or put together Bill O's GSXL Prok & jet kit

    I just did mine. Went up to 1000cc. I put in FA and removed the accelerator pump. So 95 gram, 2.3N&S, low 95 and High 167.5. Just put it on the water and have not tuned it. But it's not bad. Low screw is 1.5 and high is open.25. getting chocolate dry after 45 minutes of break in . Will update after I get a couple hours.
  #3
    HU112BU
    HU112BU is online now
    PWCToday Regular HU112BU's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    Lawrenceburg IN
    Age
    52
    Posts
    67

    Re: WTB or put together Bill O's GSXL Prok & jet kit

    That sounds about how I remember. I think it was 85 lows with the accelerator pump. I think on a stock engine screws were 1.25 low and 0 on the high side. Anyways, thanks Hydro-Mike. Let us know how those settings turn out.
  #4
    Cliff
    Cliff is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    5,907

    Re: WTB or put together Bill O's GSXL Prok & jet kit

    WaterCraft Magic is still open for business...but by appointment only.

    Chris Marrone is still around. But I haven't spoken with him in a minute. You can call the shop or e-mail him at cdofixr1@live.com.

    I only live less than 1 mi. from the shop. I can pass the message that you're wanting info for the jetting kit from Bill, if I can get ahold of someone. Maybe Chris will personally respond to your post on here.
