Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: WTB or put together Bill O's GSXL Prok & jet kit #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2009 Location Lawrenceburg IN Age 52 Posts 67 WTB or put together Bill O's GSXL Prok & jet kit I have had a 1997.5 GSXL in storage since 2012. I had always thought that when I finally go through it to get it back on the water, I'd get the rebuild kits and jetting kit from Watercraft Magic and make it right. Problem is, I can't get ahold of them since Bill passed in 2019. Want to know if anyone has one of his kits for the 951, or can someone share the jet sizes included in it? I believe the kit was two prok f/a's with black pre-filters, 2.3 needle, 95g silver spring but jetting not sure of. Also bought newer throttle and choke cables to reverse the carbs. Any help or suggestions are welcome. #2 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 54 Posts 1,327 Re: WTB or put together Bill O's GSXL Prok & jet kit Originally Posted by HU112BU Originally Posted by I have had a 1997.5 GSXL in storage since 2012. I had always thought that when I finally go through it to get it back on the water, I'd get the rebuild kits and jetting kit from Watercraft Magic and make it right. Problem is, I can't get ahold of them since Bill passed in 2019. Want to know if anyone has one of his kits for the 951, or can someone share the jet sizes included in it? I believe the kit was two prok f/a's with black pre-filters, 2.3 needle, 95g silver spring but jetting not sure of. Also bought newer throttle and choke cables to reverse the carbs. Any help or suggestions are welcome. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2009 Location Lawrenceburg IN Age 52 Posts 67 Re: WTB or put together Bill O's GSXL Prok & jet kit That sounds about how I remember. I think it was 85 lows with the accelerator pump. I think on a stock engine screws were 1.25 low and 0 on the high side. Anyways, thanks Hydro-Mike. Let us know how those settings turn out. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,907 Re: WTB or put together Bill O's GSXL Prok & jet kit WaterCraft Magic is still open for business...but by appointment only.



Chris Marrone is still around. But I haven't spoken with him in a minute. You can call the shop or e-mail him at cdofixr1@live.com.



I only live less than 1 mi. from the shop. I can pass the message that you're wanting info for the jetting kit from Bill, if I can get ahold of someone. Maybe Chris will personally respond to your post on here. Last edited by Cliff; Today at 10:53 PM . What would Chuck Norris do? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) HU112BU Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules