I dream skis
Freedom is Not Free!
I barely finished my two tours in the Navy with an Honorable Discharge but I have deep gratitude for our military Veterans who paid the ultimate price with their lives and we barely pause and reflect that freedom is not free. As you are sipping your $19 Starbucks in the 90 minute drive-through this weekend, maybe ponder how millions of volunteer soldiers, sailors, flyboys and marines left their heart and souls on some battlefield. MADD RESPECT.
#modelsadora #modeling #modelsphotography #vegasdood #fashion #fashiongram #fashionphotography #fujifilm #fujimages #mediumformat #gfx100s #portrait #squarecropsux #lasvegasmodels #lasvegasmodeling #thelakelife #lakelife #memorialday #veterans
