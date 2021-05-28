 Duo-Turn ??
pxctoday

Thread: Duo-Turn ??

  Today, 03:51 PM #1
    afraz1er
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    BOISE
    Posts
    2,762

    Duo-Turn ??

    Anyone ever seen or know the meaning behind this? 20210528_115352.jpg20210528_115401.jpg20210528_115409.jpg

    Sent from my SM-S767VL using Tapatalk
  Today, 06:43 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,510

    Re: Duo-Turn ??

    The only thing I can think of would be possibly for sit-down trick riding.
    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
