Just a discussion and would like others opinions.. I usually put the recommended jets and tweek the hi speed adjuster to get it tuned. But looking at the Hi Speed circuit of the Mikuni SBN flow diagram, both the Hi Speed jets and the Hi Speed Adjuster flow out the same port of the Inner Verture. Wouldn't you get the same results by using a smaller Hi Speed Jets and open the Hi Speed Adjuster more and vise verses using a bigger Hi Speed Jets and close the Hi Speed Adjust? Never tried it. But, looking at the flow diagram, the Hi Speed Jets don't seem too critical as you can tune it with the Hi Speed Adjuster. what makes the Hi Speed adjuster for adjusting 3/4 to Full throttle when you can just put a bigger Hi Speed Jets and totally close the Hi Speed Adjuster. Am I missing something?