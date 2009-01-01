Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Mikuni SBN Hi Speed circuit question #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2002 Location West Hartford, CT Age 52 Posts 668 Mikuni SBN Hi Speed circuit question Just a discussion and would like others opinions.. I usually put the recommended jets and tweek the hi speed adjuster to get it tuned. But looking at the Hi Speed circuit of the Mikuni SBN flow diagram, both the Hi Speed jets and the Hi Speed Adjuster flow out the same port of the Inner Verture. Wouldn't you get the same results by using a smaller Hi Speed Jets and open the Hi Speed Adjuster more and vise verses using a bigger Hi Speed Jets and close the Hi Speed Adjust? Never tried it. But, looking at the flow diagram, the Hi Speed Jets don't seem too critical as you can tune it with the Hi Speed Adjuster. what makes the Hi Speed adjuster for adjusting 3/4 to Full throttle when you can just put a bigger Hi Speed Jets and totally close the Hi Speed Adjuster. Am I missing something? Attached Images SBN Hi Speed.PNG (47.7 KB, 14 views) Last edited by jetskidude; Today at 01:48 PM . 05 SXR 800 #94 Ski Lite

11 Superjet 701 62T #94

95 WaveBlaster #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,377 Re: Mikuni SBN Hi Speed circuit question Seadoo installs Main Jets so that the High Speed Adjuster is Closed (Zero Turns).



But this means you can't reduce the Fuel Amount on very Humid and Hot Days where the Oxygen is reduced, and will then run Rich.



Adjustment Screws are Fine Tuning Tools and allow optimum performance for many Weather (Air Density) conditions.



Be grateful these Adjustments Screws are a Standard Feature. #3 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2002 Location West Hartford, CT Age 52 Posts 668 Re: Mikuni SBN Hi Speed circuit question Thanks JC-SuperJet. that is kind of what I thought. the adjuster is a fine tuning for the Hi Speed circuit. for example: I have 130 HS Jets and only 1/2 a turn on my HS Adjuster. I was thinking of trying a maybe 120 Jets and turn out my adjuster more like 1 or more turn as they all flow out the same inner venture port. Last edited by jetskidude; Today at 02:22 PM . 05 SXR 800 #94 Ski Lite

11 Superjet 701 62T #94

95 WaveBlaster #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2007 Location California Posts 21 Re: Mikuni SBN Hi Speed circuit question Going a little off topic here but hoping that maybe can someone can clue me in a bit. I Ride in Southern California at the beach at Sea level. Every summer I go to the high sierra mountains and sit at 8,000 ft above sea level. This makes my jet ski run not so great. I'm wondering if adjustments can be made via these screws to help the situation or if I actually need to take the carburetors out and put in a different pilot and Main jet. If anybody has experience in this stuff I would really appreciate some feedback. Thank you!



By the way, I have a pair of 96 wave ventures



Sent from my GM1917 using Tapatalk Last edited by Delightfor; Today at 02:40 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Steve C Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules