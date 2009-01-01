 Mikuni SBN Hi Speed circuit question
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 01:44 PM #1
    jetskidude
    jetskidude is offline
    I dream skis jetskidude's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2002
    Location
    West Hartford, CT
    Age
    52
    Posts
    668

    Mikuni SBN Hi Speed circuit question

    Just a discussion and would like others opinions.. I usually put the recommended jets and tweek the hi speed adjuster to get it tuned. But looking at the Hi Speed circuit of the Mikuni SBN flow diagram, both the Hi Speed jets and the Hi Speed Adjuster flow out the same port of the Inner Verture. Wouldn't you get the same results by using a smaller Hi Speed Jets and open the Hi Speed Adjuster more and vise verses using a bigger Hi Speed Jets and close the Hi Speed Adjust? Never tried it. But, looking at the flow diagram, the Hi Speed Jets don't seem too critical as you can tune it with the Hi Speed Adjuster. what makes the Hi Speed adjuster for adjusting 3/4 to Full throttle when you can just put a bigger Hi Speed Jets and totally close the Hi Speed Adjuster. Am I missing something?
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by jetskidude; Today at 01:48 PM.
    05 SXR 800 #94 Ski Lite
    11 Superjet 701 62T #94
    95 WaveBlaster
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:04 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    Top Dog JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,377

    Re: Mikuni SBN Hi Speed circuit question

    Seadoo installs Main Jets so that the High Speed Adjuster is Closed (Zero Turns).

    But this means you can't reduce the Fuel Amount on very Humid and Hot Days where the Oxygen is reduced, and will then run Rich.

    Adjustment Screws are Fine Tuning Tools and allow optimum performance for many Weather (Air Density) conditions.

    Be grateful these Adjustments Screws are a Standard Feature.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:17 PM #3
    jetskidude
    jetskidude is offline
    I dream skis jetskidude's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2002
    Location
    West Hartford, CT
    Age
    52
    Posts
    668

    Re: Mikuni SBN Hi Speed circuit question

    Thanks JC-SuperJet. that is kind of what I thought. the adjuster is a fine tuning for the Hi Speed circuit. for example: I have 130 HS Jets and only 1/2 a turn on my HS Adjuster. I was thinking of trying a maybe 120 Jets and turn out my adjuster more like 1 or more turn as they all flow out the same inner venture port.
    Last edited by jetskidude; Today at 02:22 PM.
    05 SXR 800 #94 Ski Lite
    11 Superjet 701 62T #94
    95 WaveBlaster
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:39 PM #4
    Delightfor
    Delightfor is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    California
    Posts
    21

    Re: Mikuni SBN Hi Speed circuit question

    Going a little off topic here but hoping that maybe can someone can clue me in a bit. I Ride in Southern California at the beach at Sea level. Every summer I go to the high sierra mountains and sit at 8,000 ft above sea level. This makes my jet ski run not so great. I'm wondering if adjustments can be made via these screws to help the situation or if I actually need to take the carburetors out and put in a different pilot and Main jet. If anybody has experience in this stuff I would really appreciate some feedback. Thank you!

    By the way, I have a pair of 96 wave ventures

    Sent from my GM1917 using Tapatalk
    Last edited by Delightfor; Today at 02:40 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. Steve C

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 