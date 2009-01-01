Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: 01 Seadoo GTX RFI MPEM and DESS key PN: 278001098 #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 879 FS: 01 Seadoo GTX RFI MPEM and DESS key PN: 278001098 If this ad is up, this item is still available.



2001 Sea doo GTX RFI MPEM and DESS key PN: 278 001 098 = $410 shipped ground in US.



This was pulled from a freshwater use only jet ski.



Application information: After some research I have found that this computer is compatible with these models, but I cannot fully confirm it will work with your jetski, please do your own research prior to purchase: 1999-2001 Seadoo GTX GSX GTI RFI 787.



Located in Raleigh, NC 27615 if you are interested in local pickup.



PayPal or cash accepted.



Send PM if interested in this item.



If this ad is up, this item is still for sale.



A6D24278-ACC4-4BC8-9CC2-A72F6E5632C7.jpeg

