 ISO water injection module
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Yesterday, 09:09 PM #1
    DThitoff
    DThitoff is offline
    PWCToday Newbie DThitoff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    Ohio
    Age
    21
    Posts
    3

    ISO water injection module

    I recently installed a factory spec 1 on my 96 XP and want to purchase ecwi if anyone has one for sale.
    Last edited by DThitoff; Yesterday at 09:09 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 09:27 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    2,039

    Re: ISO water injection module

    I’d pull mine of my 96 xp for 250
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:02 PM #3
    DThitoff
    DThitoff is offline
    PWCToday Newbie DThitoff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    Ohio
    Age
    21
    Posts
    3

    Re: ISO water injection module

    I’ll pm you
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 10:32 PM #4
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    2,039

    Re: ISO water injection module

    I’ve got some bored carb bodies and a rfi pump and trim nozzzle for sale too came off my xp
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 