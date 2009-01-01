|
ISO water injection module
I recently installed a factory spec 1 on my 96 XP and want to purchase ecwi if anyone has one for sale.
Re: ISO water injection module
I’d pull mine of my 96 xp for 250
Re: ISO water injection module
Re: ISO water injection module
I’ve got some bored carb bodies and a rfi pump and trim nozzzle for sale too came off my xp
