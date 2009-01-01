Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1976 JS400, with 650 motor 550 pump $2500 - Massachusetts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2006 Location Mass Posts 140 1976 JS400, with 650 motor 550 pump $2500 - Massachusetts I've had this ski for quite a while and planned to keep it forever, but have no time to ride anymore. I babied this ski and only took it out for an occasional cruise, when I wasn't riding fx-1's or wb's all of which were sold first. The lack of padding on the tray sides and the pole make it not a good ski to loan out to a newbie.



Hull has original paint and graphics on top, under the bond line has been repainted. Has scrapes scratches and some glass repairs, as expected on a 45 year old hull. I liked the patina and original graphics.



Motor is 650 .050 over, with Wiseco pistons, seals etc, have under 20 hours, crank 30 hours tops. Westcoast intake with 44SBN and velocity stack. Headpipe was modified for reduced waterflow and snappier response. Electronics the merger of 440 and 650 electronics. Kerker conversion cone. JRE adapter plate



Hull has intake grate, ride plate, pump has some minor blueprinting done and was rebuilt with the engine, prop is variable pitch, maybe 13/18 but can't recall, it's near perfect though and has good pickup and top speed. Two pole springs for a nearly weightless pole.



Straight bars, with yamaha finger throttle and Kawasaki lanyard type start/stop switch. Quick turn steering plate.



New sealed battery just installed.



Only bad I can think of is steering cable is a bit tight, but I preferred this anyway and would crank down the nuts on all my skis anyway. Also no title, too old I believe, nor have I registered it.



Ask any questions, but if negative please keep to yourself or send pm. I may be able to help with delivery of heading east



Located in Worcester, MA

$2500



IMG_5911.jpgIMG_5893.jpgIMG_5904.jpgIMG_5905.jpgIMG_5895.jpgIMG_5901.jpgIMG_5899.jpgIMG_5912.jpg

