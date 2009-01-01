|
2013 SuperJet Full Surf Build. Flawless. For Sale $14000 - Illinois
2013 Yamaha SuperJet Full Surf Build. Flawless. Clean.
$14000
Location: Northwest Suburbs, Illinois
Motor:
B-pipe limited
MSD Enhancer
ADA Girdled head (35cc/185psi domes)
Primer kit
Pump:
10/16 Hooker Prop
Thrust EZ Pull Trim
Pro-Tec steering Nozzle
65V Reduction Nozzle (5degrees of trim) Bored to 85mm
Wet Wolf pump cone
Worx 228 Intake Grate
Hull:
Reinforce 1708 biaxel & black dye resin
Bondline filler epoxy and cabasil, + milled fiber and cotton.
XS adjustable Pole kit
XS steering
24-7 Hood & nose
OE graphics for hood
Showtime hood hooks
Cold Fusion Hood prongs
Blowsion Kickers footholds
UMI Billet Finger Throttle
Blowsion billet gas cap
Bilge pump
Hydroturf mat
ODI grips
Hood Straps
Hydro-Turfed tray and rails
