 2013 SuperJet Full Surf Build. Flawless. For Sale $14000 - Illinois
  Today, 02:53 PM
    2013 SuperJet Full Surf Build. Flawless. For Sale $14000 - Illinois

    2013 Yamaha SuperJet Full Surf Build. Flawless. Clean.

    $14000

    Location: Northwest Suburbs, Illinois

    See pics here: https://chicago.craigslist.org/chc/b...327937522.html

    Motor:
    B-pipe limited
    MSD Enhancer
    ADA Girdled head (35cc/185psi domes)
    Primer kit

    Pump:
    10/16 Hooker Prop
    Thrust EZ Pull Trim
    Pro-Tec steering Nozzle
    65V Reduction Nozzle (5degrees of trim) Bored to 85mm
    Wet Wolf pump cone
    Worx 228 Intake Grate

    Hull:
    Reinforce 1708 biaxel & black dye resin
    Bondline filler epoxy and cabasil, + milled fiber and cotton.
    XS adjustable Pole kit
    XS steering
    24-7 Hood & nose
    OE graphics for hood
    Showtime hood hooks
    Cold Fusion Hood prongs
    Blowsion Kickers footholds
    UMI Billet Finger Throttle
    Blowsion billet gas cap
    Bilge pump
    Hydroturf mat
    ODI grips
    Hood Straps
    Hydro-Turfed tray and rails

    Call or Txt Fred     for more info.

    708-945-FRED
    IMG_89971.jpgside-one1.jpgIMG_22931.jpgIMG_22911.jpgIMG_22901.jpgIMG_23111.jpg
