 FS: Seadoo XP X4 R&D intake grate
  Today, 11:38 AM
    1983
    1983 is offline
    Resident Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    878

    Thumbs up FS: Seadoo XP X4 R&D intake grate

    If this ad is up, this item is still available.

    Seadoo XP X4 R&D intake grate = $115 shipped ground in US.

    Removed from a 1996 Sea doo XP X4 jetski.

    Located in Raleigh, NC 27615 if you are interested in local pickup.

    PayPal or cash accepted.

    Send PM if interested in this item.

    If this ad is up, this item is still for sale.

    Last edited by 1983; Today at 11:51 AM.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 