FS: Seadoo XP X4 R&D intake grate
If this ad is up, this item is still available.
Seadoo XP X4 R&D intake grate = $115 shipped ground in US.
Removed from a 1996 Sea doo XP X4 jetski.
Located in Raleigh, NC 27615 if you are interested in local pickup.
PayPal or cash accepted.
Send PM if interested in this item.
