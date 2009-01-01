 FS: Seadoo Ocean Pro Vortex Flame Arrestors
  Today, 11:23 AM
    1983
    1983 is offline
    Resident Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    878

    FS: Seadoo Ocean Pro Vortex Flame Arrestors

    If this ad is up, this item is still available.

    Seadoo Ocean Pro Vortex Flame Arrestors = $110 shipped ground in US.

    Removed from a 1996 Sea doo XP X4 jetski.

    Comes as pictured. 1 or possibly 2 of the threads on the mounting studs have issues as per pictures.

    Located in Raleigh, NC 27615 if you are interested in local pickup.

    PayPal or cash accepted.

    Send PM on FB messenger if interested in this item.

    If this ad is up, this item is still for sale.

    ECD695AB-3E50-4F72-B28F-5516B33E5C9A.jpeg
    87BA7E76-500B-43D7-BBED-C400FF77B140.jpeg
    C8C4FF2D-A829-4F5C-A8D0-A2EA310851F0.jpeg
    DE69A448-AB77-4E8E-98B9-E2229B64517D.jpeg
    9EA651A9-80A8-43CD-908A-DC16E8B4608A.jpeg
    Last edited by 1983; Today at 11:31 AM.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:44 AM
    1983
    1983 is offline
    Resident Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    878

    Re: FS: Seadoo Ocean Pro Vortex Flame Arrestors

    Meant to say:

    Send PM if interested in these items.
    Reply With Quote
