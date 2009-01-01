 FS: Seadoo Prok flame arrestors w/adapters, w/Tau Ceti pre filters
    Thumbs up FS: Seadoo Prok flame arrestors w/adapters, w/Tau Ceti pre filters

    If this ad is up, this item is still available.

    Sea doo Prok flame arrestors with aluminum carb adapters, mounting screws, and Tau Ceti pre filters = $100 shipped ground in US.

    Not sure exactly the application, but I believe I removed them from a modded Seadoo 787 jetski.

    Located in Raleigh, NC 27615 if you are interested in local pickup.

    PayPal or cash accepted.

    Send PM on FB messenger if interested in this item.

    If this ad is up, this item is still for sale.

    97937C72-793A-4CB0-9538-E30178504E8B.jpegD33EF0A6-6AFB-4FE5-80A2-1A24460AF69A.jpegCFF7596C-D734-4293-BC36-537793072CA6.jpeg7DDCAD25-6B2B-45A4-AD1E-BBD3EFDB2E72.jpeg
    Re: FS: Seadoo Prok flame arrestors w/adapters, w/Tau Ceti pre filters

    Meant to say:

    Send PM if interested in these items.
