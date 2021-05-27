 JS550 Tank
Thread: JS550 Tank

    mgoheen
    JS550 Tank

    I'm working on a JS550 for a customer that claims it keeps dying in the water...

    I've noticed the tank is caving in on the sides, has anyone else experianced this with a 440/550 tank?

    also anyone have a tank they want to ship to 17055?

    Myself
    Re: JS550 Tank

    Then the vent system is not working properly and the fuel pump is sucking it into a vacuum.
    BLRider
    Re: JS550 Tank

    I have a tank if the breather doesn't fix it.
    mgoheen
    Re: JS550 Tank

    i can't beleive the fuel pump can deform the tank like that! i've tried to reshape it this morning without much luck, guess ill try pulling the tank out of the ski...

    BLRider, how much for the tank? (PM pls)
    SurfSN
    Re: JS550 Tank

    Ive got a good tank. PM me if youre still looking
    Rmason256
    Re: JS550 Tank

    What Myself said.

    If air can't get in the tank thru the vent as fuel is burned this will happen.
    HoodBuilt701
    Re: JS550 Tank

    Got a nice pink one in Ca

