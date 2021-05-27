Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: JS550 Tank #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 444 JS550 Tank I'm working on a JS550 for a customer that claims it keeps dying in the water...



I've noticed the tank is caving in on the sides, has anyone else experianced this with a 440/550 tank?



also anyone have a tank they want to ship to 17055?



1.jpg2.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,509 Re: JS550 Tank Then the vent system is not working properly and the fuel pump is sucking it into a vacuum. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 57 Posts 9,261 Re: JS550 Tank I have a tank if the breather doesn't fix it. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 444 Re: JS550 Tank i can't beleive the fuel pump can deform the tank like that! i've tried to reshape it this morning without much luck, guess ill try pulling the tank out of the ski...



BLRider, how much for the tank? (PM pls) #5 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Oregon Age 30 Posts 242 Re: JS550 Tank Ive got a good tank. PM me if youre still looking #6 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2012 Location Huntsville, AL Age 39 Posts 232 Re: JS550 Tank What Myself said.



If air can't get in the tank thru the vent as fuel is burned this will happen. #7 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2012 Location So CA Posts 486 Re: JS550 Tank Got a nice pink one in Ca



Sent from my SM-G970U using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules