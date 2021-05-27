Thread: JS550 Tank

I'm working on a JS550 for a customer that claims it keeps dying in the water...
I've noticed the tank is caving in on the sides, has anyone else experianced this with a 440/550 tank?
also anyone have a tank they want to ship to 17055?
Then the vent system is not working properly and the fuel pump is sucking it into a vacuum.
I have a tank if the breather doesn't fix it.
i can't beleive the fuel pump can deform the tank like that! i've tried to reshape it this morning without much luck, guess ill try pulling the tank out of the ski...
BLRider, how much for the tank? (PM pls)
Ive got a good tank. PM me if youre still looking
What Myself said.
If air can't get in the tank thru the vent as fuel is burned this will happen.
Got a nice pink one in Ca
