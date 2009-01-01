|
FS: 2xSeadoo MPEMs, no keys.
Two Seadoo MPEMs for sale without keys = $230 shipped ground in US.
I cannot locate/identify any part numbers on them, or which specific Sea doo jet skis they are for. I believe the application they are for is a Seadoo 951 dual coil, but I cannot confirm that.
I bought these for a customer’s ski years ago and never got around to using them. Was told they were good working computers but I cannot confirm that. Selling them as is.
Located in Raleigh, NC 27615 if you are interested in local pickup.
PayPal or cash accepted.
Send PM on FB messenger if interested in this item.
2xseadooMPEMsnokeys.jpg
Re: FS: 2xSeadoo MPEMs, no keys.
98 gsxl gtxl
Re: FS: 2xSeadoo MPEMs, no keys.
Thanks.
Originally Posted by Minnetonka4me
98 gsxl gtxl
Re: FS: 2xSeadoo MPEMs, no keys.
Meant to say:
Send PM if interested in these items.
