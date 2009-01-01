 FS: 2xSeadoo MPEMs, no keys.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 09:22 AM #1
    1983
    1983 is offline
    Resident Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    878

    Thumbs up FS: 2xSeadoo MPEMs, no keys.

    If this ad is up, this item is still available.

    Two Seadoo MPEMs for sale without keys = $230 shipped ground in US.

    I cannot locate/identify any part numbers on them, or which specific Sea doo jet skis they are for. I believe the application they are for is a Seadoo 951 dual coil, but I cannot confirm that.

    I bought these for a customer’s ski years ago and never got around to using them. Was told they were good working computers but I cannot confirm that. Selling them as is.

    Located in Raleigh, NC 27615 if you are interested in local pickup.

    PayPal or cash accepted.

    Send PM on FB messenger if interested in this item.

    If this ad is up, this item is still for sale.

    2xseadooMPEMsnokeys.jpg
    Last edited by 1983; Today at 09:24 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:24 AM #2
    Minnetonka4me
    Minnetonka4me is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Minnetonka4me's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Minnetonka 'I'm on Big Island I3itch!!!'
    Age
    42
    Posts
    11,157
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: FS: 2xSeadoo MPEMs, no keys.

    98 gsxl gtxl

    Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk
    Nick @ www.WestsidePowersports.com -your Seadoo specialists!!
    Current machines being parted out -=click below for pictures=- PM for availability & pricing
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:44 AM #3
    1983
    1983 is offline
    Resident Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    878

    Re: FS: 2xSeadoo MPEMs, no keys.

    Thanks.

    Quote Originally Posted by Minnetonka4me View Post
    98 gsxl gtxl

    Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:47 AM #4
    1983
    1983 is offline
    Resident Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    878

    Re: FS: 2xSeadoo MPEMs, no keys.

    Meant to say:

    Send PM if interested in these items.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 