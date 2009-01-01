Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hello! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2021 Location North Carolina Age 44 Posts 2 Hello! Hey everyone, new guy here. Of course I found the site trying to find some insight on a problem I was having with my own ski, but I can't wait to learn as much as I can and help anyway possible. I have two older skis. 2000 models Kawasaki Ultra 150 and a 1100 STX DI. Thanks for having me! #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,734 Re: Hello! hello! this site has helped me enormously....enjoy! lot's to learn. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules