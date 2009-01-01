Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Registration help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Texas Posts 85 Registration help Im not really sure where to ask this, but Ive been having a lot of trouble with it lately. Id like to get my un-titled jetski registered in the state of Texas, but it was registered in a guys name back in the 90s who is now deceased (I tried to talk to his family and they said any sight of a title would be long gone). Knowing this, I decided to just register it in New Hampshire (out of staters can register their craft there. So my question is this: can I try and get it titled in Texas even though the HIN is still tied to this dead guy? and If not will I get harassed by the parks department for having a ski thats registered in a far away state? Boutta just sell the thing so I dont have to worry about it anymore.

Have you checked with the state of TX? Im sure this isnt the first time this has come up.





Yeah, people at the parks were pretty rude about it. Said there wasn't anything I could do unless I had the title in hand (that hasn't been seen since friggin 1994). Or a bill of sale from the dead Texan who had it in the 90s.

