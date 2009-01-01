|
Registration help
Im not really sure where to ask this, but Ive been having a lot of trouble with it lately. Id like to get my un-titled jetski registered in the state of Texas, but it was registered in a guys name back in the 90s who is now deceased (I tried to talk to his family and they said any sight of a title would be long gone). Knowing this, I decided to just register it in New Hampshire (out of staters can register their craft there. So my question is this: can I try and get it titled in Texas even though the HIN is still tied to this dead guy? and If not will I get harassed by the parks department for having a ski thats registered in a far away state? Boutta just sell the thing so I dont have to worry about it anymore.
Re: Registration help
Have you checked with the state of TX? Im sure this isnt the first time this has come up.
Re: Registration help
Yeah, people at the parks were pretty rude about it. Said there wasn’t anything I could do unless I had the title in hand (that hasn’t been seen since friggin 1994). Or a bill of sale from the dead Texan who had it in the 90s.
