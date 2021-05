Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 kawasaki stx 12f with 2006 kawasaki 15f engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2006 Posts 22 2006 kawasaki stx 12f with 2006 kawasaki 15f engine I have installed a 2006 kawasaki stx 15f engine into a 2006 kawasaki stx 12f. I have change the intake manifold, carb and the ecu. I get nothing when I turn on the switch but when you push the start button the will light up and shutoff. I'm not saying that the ecu I have is good or bad. Don't know to test it or the equipment to do so. Is the anything I missed that need to change from the 12f to 15f. Does the display meter have to be reprogramed? If it ain't broke, fix it anyway Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

