 WTB 1998 Seadoo XPL Drop Nozzle Setup
  Today, 03:56 PM
    550rider
    WTB 1998 Seadoo XPL Drop Nozzle Setup

    I am looking for a drop nozzle setup cable or hydraulic. New/used or even in need of repair I would be interested in.
  Today, 04:56 PM
    Minnetonka4me
    Re: WTB 1998 Seadoo XPL Drop Nozzle Setup

    Message me... We're making the new ones.

    Www.westsidepowersports.com

    6127439311

  Today, 05:13 PM
    550rider
    Re: WTB 1998 Seadoo XPL Drop Nozzle Setup

    I attempted to PM you here. I am not sure if my messaging on here is working.
