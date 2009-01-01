Hi All! I have a 95 wave venture 700 and recently took it out for the first time this season and ran great for a while then lost power. After getting it back to the dock I took the seat off and noticed it was melting the foam by the exhaust so I am assuming that I have a cooling issue. Our area has a lot of sand/silt in the water (fresh) so I am guessing something is lodged in the cooling system. Does anyone have some suggestions on how to troubleshoot or flush the system in depth? We always flush after a weekend of use with clean water but I am guessing some other build up is causing this. Thanks for any help!