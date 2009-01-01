Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 Wave Venture Overheating #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location Texas Age 37 Posts 15 95 Wave Venture Overheating Hi All! I have a 95 wave venture 700 and recently took it out for the first time this season and ran great for a while then lost power. After getting it back to the dock I took the seat off and noticed it was melting the foam by the exhaust so I am assuming that I have a cooling issue. Our area has a lot of sand/silt in the water (fresh) so I am guessing something is lodged in the cooling system. Does anyone have some suggestions on how to troubleshoot or flush the system in depth? We always flush after a weekend of use with clean water but I am guessing some other build up is causing this. Thanks for any help! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules