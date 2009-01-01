|
PWCToday Regular
Do I need to get a block off plate to run premix?
I recently purchased a stock 300sx and I dont want to have to buy a block off plate so Ive just been running premix with everything still setup with the oil injection. Is this okay or not to do on these skis?
Top Dog
Re: Do I need to get a block off plate to run premix?
Just run straight fuel. Why the premix? do either or......install the block off plate, They're cheap.
It will still work, but highly not recommended. You'll foul out your spark plugs.. too much oil in the fuel and will also cause sluggishness. I think Kawasaki recommends 60:1 ratio, but most do 40:1 premix on stock ski's.
PWCToday Regular
Re: Do I need to get a block off plate to run premix?
I run premix in my other skis so it’s easier and safer for me to just run it in them all. I can’t seem to find a block off plate that will fit the 300sx. The blowsion one doesn’t have this ski listed on the website.
