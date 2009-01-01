Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Do I need to get a block off plate to run premix? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Texas Posts 83 Do I need to get a block off plate to run premix? I recently purchased a stock 300sx and I dont want to have to buy a block off plate so Ive just been running premix with everything still setup with the oil injection. Is this okay or not to do on these skis?

1989 300SX

1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII

Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs

1986 650SX1989 300SX1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIIITwo 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,733 Re: Do I need to get a block off plate to run premix? Just run straight fuel. Why the premix? do either or......install the block off plate, They're cheap.



It will still work, but highly not recommended. You'll foul out your spark plugs.. too much oil in the fuel and will also cause sluggishness. I think Kawasaki recommends 60:1 ratio, but most do 40:1 premix on stock ski's. Last edited by aggrovated; Today at 07:45 PM . #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Texas Posts 83 Re: Do I need to get a block off plate to run premix? I run premix in my other skis so it’s easier and safer for me to just run it in them all. I can’t seem to find a block off plate that will fit the 300sx. The blowsion one doesn’t have this ski listed on the website.

1989 300SX

1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII

Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs

1986 650SX1989 300SX1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIIITwo 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 4 guests) Cliff, VaultBoy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules