Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: For Sale Two (2) Eckler XTC Jet-N-Spray boats #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Arkansas Age 58 Posts 1 For Sale Two (2) Eckler XTC Jet-N-Spray boats For Sale Two (2) Eckler XTC Jet-N-Spray boats.



Pics and videos.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/ehMq4KZgXDkMC2XA8



I own three of these boats. I call these two my twins. My wife says its time to sell my toys and get a family size boat.



Only 500 were made. So if you are looking for a unique, fun, stable, little boat this is it.

Powered by a Yamaha 650 2 Stroke motor. Parts all cheap and easy to find Top speed 30-35+ mph will seat 3 and carry up to 450 lbs. Forward and Reverse. Rides like a jet ski but is registered as a boat. 4.5 beam. 10.5 length. 6-8 draft.



One was a barn find - it has a new SBC motor, all new eclectic, new impeller, bimini top etc ..

The other is in great shape - I replaced the starter, had a rear gate built for it, and added a bimini top.

Both run great and are in awesome shape.



and they will turn within their own foot print. Unlike typical jet skis these are VERY stable but still very maneuverable - It'll spin on it's noseand they will turn within their own foot print.



Both have been ridden. They do have a little dock rash in a couple places. The rear bond molding cover is missing but I have two replacement. Seat cover on one has small cracks. I have the replacement vinyl to recover. Overall both boats are in amazing shape.



In the pics youll see I converted my pontoon trailer to carry both at once. I do have a trailer for each.





$4,500 for the one with the new engine and electronics - Trailer Included. It is a $500 seadoo trailer I bought separately.

$3,600 for the other one - Trailer included

Ill take $7,600 for both.



I have titles for boats and trailers.



Located in Little Rock, AR.



Do a google search and youll see a few more pics out there. https://www.google.com/search?q=eckler+jet+n+spray+&tbm=isch&ved=2ahUKEwj 25KXTmeXwAhVpjK0KHcqeBzoQ2-cCegQIABAA&oq=eckler+jet+n+spray+&gs_lcp=CgNpbWcQA zIECAAQGDIECAAQGFC4HFi3JGDlLmgAcAB4AIABbIgBzwWSAQM 3LjGYAQCgAQGqAQtnd3Mtd2l6LWltZ8ABAQ&sclient=img&ei =vx6tYLaJDumYtgXKvZ7QAw&bih=722&biw=1536





Contact me with questions.

NO I wont consider any low ball offers. I know what ive got and anyone looking for a unique watercraft does too!











