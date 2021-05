Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: CDK II Carb Return ?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Wyckoff, NJ Age 32 Posts 29 CDK II Carb Return ?? Hi guys have a carb from a 750 ss (97) CDK II carb and im puzzled because i am not able to clear out the return fuel fitting on the carb itself. I broke the plastic fitting off and pulled out the pressed fuel fitting in there and only to find out it bottoms out to the carb it self with no where to go.



am i missing something, correct me if im wrong but the return should allow for air (fuel) to pass through correct



any help photos or tips would be appreciated.



Thanks in advance. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,506 Re: CDK II Carb Return ?? They are restricted and not full flow but YES...you should be able to blow through with the carb disassembled. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Wyckoff, NJ Age 32 Posts 29 Re: CDK II Carb Return ?? Originally Posted by Myself Originally Posted by They are restricted and not full flow but YES...you should be able to blow through with the carb disassembled.

thanks do you know if the flow is straight through or to the left? trying to find where it comes out from within the carb so i can try blowing air through the other side.

