Empty js550 hull build
I have had a decent spare js550 hull in my back yard forever waiting for my main ski hull to crack. Due to an insane offer to buy my main ski i am now standup less and i just cant have that. Im thinking this hull would be the perfect thing to fix that but it needs everything. While i am at it i might as well upgrade right? So first thing is a motor. Ive always wanted a 650 in a small hull so thats my first goal now so thats the first question. Where can i buy a good complete 650 motor these days? I dont have a core so a few places are already ruled out. Im not sure i want to take a chance on an ebay motor.
