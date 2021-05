Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wtb/looking for js 300/440 prop for conversion motor #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2012 Location fountain hills az Age 35 Posts 663 Wtb/looking for js 300/440 prop for conversion motor Like the title says looking for an am prop for a js300/440 that's higher pitched for a 650 looking for something around a straight 17 and higher or a or any thing really over a 13/18 pitch let me know what ya got '86 Kawasaki x2- still deciding what to do with it

'88 Kawasaki x2 - waiting to become epic

'94 Kawasaki 550sx-750 conversion

'94 Kawasaki 750ss - pile of $h*t at the moment

'97 Kawasaki 1100 stx - wifes whip #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2004 Location Mesquite, NV Posts 1,284 Re: Wtb/looking for js 300/440 prop for conversion motor I've got a beautiful PJS polished chrome 17 degree 440 impeller. It's was used for a short time in my wife's 440/650 conversion ski. $100 shipped.



Please note: Pairing a 440 pump to a 650 or 750 engine is not a good mix unless you build the engine for high RPM's. That's the only way you'll get good bottom end out of using the axial flow pump. I"m happy to sell the impeller, just suggesting you think thru your pump choice for a conversion ski.



