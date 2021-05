Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx Factory Pipe Chamber #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2018 Location Washington Age 28 Posts 55 650sx Factory Pipe Chamber Hey all,



Anyone ever try fitting a 750 limited factory pipe chamber in a 650sx hull?



I'm wondering if I can get away with melting the tank, or if I have to buy another tank. Anyone try it? Last edited by Jbacon47; Yesterday at 09:55 PM . 750 X2, 440/750 Conversion, 750 650sx, 750 SSXI #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2008 Location Jasper IN Age 56 Posts 835 Re: 650sx Factory Pipe Chamber I put a factory pipe on my 750 motor in a 550 hull, definitely had to reform the tank to have clearance. I used a heat gun and carefully heated it until soft and pressed it in as needed.



440 PJS ski with ported cylinders, shaved head, pjs exhaust, pjs pump and exit nozzle, etc.

