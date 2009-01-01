Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha Gp1300 fresh rebore ring end gap 0.030" #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2004 Location Michigan Age 48 Posts 42 Yamaha Gp1300 fresh rebore ring end gap 0.030" Hi all, looking for second/third... opinions. I just had a local shop re-bore sleeved cylinders, +0.25mm with WSM pistons and RIK ring sets. The end gaps are measuring 0.030" in both cylinders (10 mm down from top) with all 4 rings. The third cylinder already had one of same pistons installed. When I placed one of the new rings in that old cylinder the ring gap was 0.020" (which in my mind points to a rebore too large on these new rebores). Yamaha spec is 0.028-0.024". I do not have measurement tools for the bore size. Shop is stating to just reassemble - I am hesitating - please advise.



