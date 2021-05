Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: confirm torque spec; 550sx. bed plate bolts... #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2006 Location New Jersey Age 53 Posts 146 confirm torque spec; 550sx. bed plate bolts... I wanted to confirm the torque for the four bolts that secure the bed plate to the bottom of the crankcase.

Thanks. Scott Obeck

'94 Super Jet ... Group K F800SJ (84mm bore/754cc, milled head, ported cylinders, 200 psi), Factory mod b-pipe w/ Flow Control Valve, lightened flywheel, Solas Concord 13/17, MSD Enhancer, CarbonTech reeds. 52 MPH via GPS.

'92 550 SX ...Group K Hammer, Factory 1/2 Pipe w/ Flow Control valve, lightened flywheel, 14/17.5 Solas prop, tubbies, Shred-Master ride plate. Docked in Diklo, Croatia, on the Adriatic Sea.

'87 650 SX ...Ported cylinders, Mariner HC Head, Coffman full pipe. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,502 Re: confirm torque spec; 550sx. bed plate bolts... Only one ugga-dugga...













actually, a dab of blue loctite and 35ft ft lbs should be just fine. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2006 Location New Jersey Age 53 Posts 146 Re: confirm torque spec; 550sx. bed plate bolts... more specifically, help me distinguish between the following:

torque bed plate bolts.PNG



engine mount bolts = engine mount to hull (12 ft-lbs)

engine mount damper bolts = engine bed plate to engine mount (16 ft-lbs)

engine bed bolts = engine bed to crankcase (27 ft-lbs)

