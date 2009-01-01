Kawi 750 and especially 800's are known to crack at the transfer port dividers due to the small amount of bridge area,heat and so on. I was wondering if it was worth drilling a small hole in the side of the piston where it runs up and down this divider. The idea is to avoid heat and stress due to a cooler and more lubricated surface area. 550 pistons already have 2 holes cooling the area adjacent to the exhaust port. I'm primarily looking to protect the weak spot on the expensive 800 cylinder. Any thoughts?