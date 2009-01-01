Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR800 cylinder cracking prevention. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2004 Location Australia Age 51 Posts 411 SXR800 cylinder cracking prevention. Kawi 750 and especially 800's are known to crack at the transfer port dividers due to the small amount of bridge area,heat and so on. I was wondering if it was worth drilling a small hole in the side of the piston where it runs up and down this divider. The idea is to avoid heat and stress due to a cooler and more lubricated surface area. 550 pistons already have 2 holes cooling the area adjacent to the exhaust port. I'm primarily looking to protect the weak spot on the expensive 800 cylinder. Any thoughts? Old skool rocks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

