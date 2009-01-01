 OEM Kawasaki cover X2
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:12 PM #1
    stonehenge
    stonehenge is online now
    Frequent Poster stonehenge's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2004
    Location
    San Dimas
    Posts
    286

    OEM Kawasaki cover X2

    This cover is in very good shape.

    Both zippers work

    Elastic in front works

    Elastic in both rear corners works

    Elastic all the way around works

    Tabs on both sides in excellent shape, functional

    Tab in rear in excellent shape, functional

    Velco in rear by seat zippers in excellent shape, functional

    Front nose cap in perfect shape

    No stains

    Not faded

    Still has OEM factory Kawasaki manf., tag underneath

    X-2 and Jet Ski logo in great shape on both sides

    Overall condition of material is very good

    I purchased it brand new and used it very little, it has been in storage for many years in a box.

    Original owner, non smoker, no pets.

    Worried about larger or wider bars, well don't be, I had a custom upholstery shop modify one side by the top where the handle bars go under, with Velcro to accommodate, if you don't need it then just leave the Velcro closed, very professionally done. Basically it allows one side of your bars, (grip end) to safely poke out without causing damage to the cover, while still fitting very snug on the rest of the ski.

    Own a piece of x2 history!

    230 (paypal, venmo, cash, cc'd, check)
    Attached Images Attached Images
    MAGA 2024
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:41 PM #2
    aggrovated
    aggrovated is online now
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,731

    Re: OEM Kawasaki cover X2

    gah, you had me until you mentioned the velcro for oversized bars.. but glws! should sell quickly.
    btw, i already have one... but faded.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. Austin1goss

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 