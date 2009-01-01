Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: OEM Kawasaki cover X2 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2004 Location San Dimas Posts 286 OEM Kawasaki cover X2 This cover is in very good shape.



Both zippers work



Elastic in front works



Elastic in both rear corners works



Elastic all the way around works



Tabs on both sides in excellent shape, functional



Tab in rear in excellent shape, functional



Velco in rear by seat zippers in excellent shape, functional



Front nose cap in perfect shape



No stains



Not faded



Still has OEM factory Kawasaki manf., tag underneath



X-2 and Jet Ski logo in great shape on both sides



Overall condition of material is very good



I purchased it brand new and used it very little, it has been in storage for many years in a box.



Original owner, non smoker, no pets.



Worried about larger or wider bars, well don't be, I had a custom upholstery shop modify one side by the top where the handle bars go under, with Velcro to accommodate, if you don't need it then just leave the Velcro closed, very professionally done. Basically it allows one side of your bars, (grip end) to safely poke out without causing damage to the cover, while still fitting very snug on the rest of the ski.



Own a piece of x2 history!



230 (paypal, venmo, cash, cc'd, check) Attached Images x2 cover.jpg (113.1 KB, 0 views) MAGA 2024 #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,731 Re: OEM Kawasaki cover X2 gah, you had me until you mentioned the velcro for oversized bars.. but glws! should sell quickly.

btw, i already have one... but faded. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Austin1goss Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules