Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2004 xlt 1200 bog #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Eastern SD Age 45 Posts 171 2004 xlt 1200 bog I have a nasty bog on this ski from low to midrange throttle. Pulls good beyond that rpm. The accelerator pump is not getting fuel. The hose and ports are open. I have install new mikuni carb kits already because it started real hard. Starts good now but no fuel to the accelerator pump. Why??

I took the plate off the carb where the pump gets its fuel from and ran the ski and fuel does not even come in unless i push the needle and seat down.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro Last edited by jdrmx; Today at 05:27 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,891 Re: 2004 xlt 1200 bog Sounds like you’re not getting a vacuum signal...



I can’t claim to know how Yamaha XLT1200 engines work(I’m a Sea Doo guy). But from what you’re describing sounds a lot like a vacuum leak or obstruction in the fuel inlet circuit(s).



Did you verify the Mikuni rebuild kits are the correct kits for your model year ski?



You could trace all of the fuel circuits to try and determine if there is a loss of vacuum signal or an obstruction somewhere.



What is your pop off pressure set to? All stock engine? Did you verify the Needle/Seats sizes per the service manual?



Get everything to stock and set the base idle speed. This ensures you’re starting from a good reference point. You can begin more detailed troubleshooting when this has been achieved.



You could also look for any kinks or pinching of the hoses where there are bends to mate the hose to the connector. What would Chuck Norris do? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules