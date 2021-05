Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2004 xlt 1200 carb tuning #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Eastern SD Age 45 Posts 171 2004 xlt 1200 carb tuning Anybody know if there is a kit available for the rejet/accelerator pump delete for these lean engines? Ive found a lot of information about it but i dont know where to buy it.

I have a bad midrange bog.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,891 Re: 2004 xlt 1200 carb tuning I don’t know of any rejet kits for your ski.



But you can call any pwc repair/performance shop and they might be able to tell you.

