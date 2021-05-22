 Nod to Larry Rippenkroeger - Ripper Handlebars
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:37 PM #1
    manytoyman
    manytoyman is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    VA
    Posts
    44

    Nod to Larry Rippenkroeger - Ripper Handlebars

    Check out these cool old bars from the past. I didnt know Larry had a signature line of anything let alone handlebars. Very nice curve. Oddly they are almost identical to a Slippery 4 degree bar but shorter. They also have a slight bend in the grip area. Nod to you Larry.

    IMG_3435.jpg


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:47 PM #2
    aggrovated
    aggrovated is offline
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,727

    Re: Nod to Larry Rippenkroeger - Ripper Handlebars

    cool bars!

    lol, I have an Eric Malone signature cruiser bicycle from 20 years ago.
    Last edited by aggrovated; Today at 04:48 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 