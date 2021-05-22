|
Nod to Larry Rippenkroeger - Ripper Handlebars
Check out these cool old bars from the past. I didnt know Larry had a signature line of anything let alone handlebars. Very nice curve. Oddly they are almost identical to a Slippery 4 degree bar but shorter. They also have a slight bend in the grip area. Nod to you Larry.
cool bars!
lol, I have an Eric Malone signature cruiser bicycle from 20 years ago.
