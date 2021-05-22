Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Nod to Larry Rippenkroeger - Ripper Handlebars #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location VA Posts 44 Nod to Larry Rippenkroeger - Ripper Handlebars Check out these cool old bars from the past. I didnt know Larry had a signature line of anything let alone handlebars. Very nice curve. Oddly they are almost identical to a Slippery 4 degree bar but shorter. They also have a slight bend in the grip area. Nod to you Larry.



IMG_3435.jpg





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,727 Re: Nod to Larry Rippenkroeger - Ripper Handlebars cool bars!



lol, I have an Eric Malone signature cruiser bicycle from 20 years ago.

