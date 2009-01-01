Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: The Lake Life is alive and well! #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 564 The Lake Life is alive and well! For you that do NOT KNOW...the Hemenway Boat Launch at Lake Marina is closed for at least the next 3 weeks and maybe more. I suspect that is why the water level has gone down so dramatically as they let water out so they could do this work. So, the NDOW guys said that the Boulder boat launch IS open but guaranz that will be a clusterphuck. I sorta hate the cold water launching from Willow, but that might need to be what it is or head down to Searchlight.



On another more pleasant note....some pics from a recent #thelakelife photoshoot.











And, since this is a diff. thread vs. Girls and Skis....the two links below are NSFW. (just topless)\



https://flic.kr/p/2m14a2n



https://flic.kr/p/2kZXGUy Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/

