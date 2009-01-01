 Flow control valve on stinger
  Today, 07:30 PM #1
    ryrystewy
    ryrystewy is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2016
    Location
    idaho
    Age
    33
    Posts
    35

    Flow control valve on stinger

    Just bought a flow control valve and for some reason i was under the impression that it limited the amount of water that was allowed to pass through. And could adjust the amount of water that was allowed to pass through.

    But now that i have it, it looks like it just allows you to modify the popnoff pressure before it allows water to flow through.

    So i guess my question is... Is that all ill need anyways? Or do i also care about how much water is being let into the stinger?
    Did i buy the wrong part for my riva wet pipe stinger?

    If anyone can provide as much knowledge as a whole that would be amazing.
  Today, 07:41 PM #2
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    52
    Posts
    8,775
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Flow control valve on stinger

    The very simplfied explanation:
    You don't want or need water dumping into the stinger and loading up the waterbox at idle. You DO want water going into the stinger and cooling the waterbox and hoses when are up on the powerband.


  Today, 08:51 PM #3
    ryrystewy
    ryrystewy is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2016
    Location
    idaho
    Age
    33
    Posts
    35

    Re: Flow control valve on stinger

    Okay. And off idle when in the power band, do i car about how much water is going into the stinger? And if so, wouldnt i want and adjustable pin hole on the other side of the flow control valve?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
