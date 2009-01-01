Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Flow control valve on stinger #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2016 Location idaho Age 33 Posts 35 Flow control valve on stinger Just bought a flow control valve and for some reason i was under the impression that it limited the amount of water that was allowed to pass through. And could adjust the amount of water that was allowed to pass through.



But now that i have it, it looks like it just allows you to modify the popnoff pressure before it allows water to flow through.



So i guess my question is... Is that all ill need anyways? Or do i also care about how much water is being let into the stinger?

Did i buy the wrong part for my riva wet pipe stinger?



If anyone can provide as much knowledge as a whole that would be amazing. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,775 Blog Entries 5 Re: Flow control valve on stinger The very simplfied explanation:

You don't want or need water dumping into the stinger and loading up the waterbox at idle. You DO want water going into the stinger and cooling the waterbox and hoses when are up on the powerband.



Okay. And off idle when in the power band, do i car about how much water is going into the stinger? And if so, wouldnt i want and adjustable pin hole on the other side of the flow control valve?

