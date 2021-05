Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Xlt 1200 water in cylinders #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Eastern SD Age 45 Posts 168 Xlt 1200 water in cylinders Complete rebuild on a 2004 xlt1200. Runs great put it in the lake the first time died. Cylinders full of water. Removed exhaust manifold and gasket upside down. Flipped gasket same problem. Pulled cylinder head. Head gasket is not upside down. Any thoughts? It only runs for 15 seconds and dies





