Hello Everyone!
Buddy dropped off his 97 GSX that he picked up last summer and has not gotten to ride yet. Had someone else working on it last fall who concluded the engine was shot and needed to be swapped which did not line up with the story he got on purchase so here we are now.
It fires up on the trailer and idles like a dream. Would not expect anything major to be wrong with it based on how it fires up and idles. When you give it some throttle though it sort of stumbles and backfires. To me that means missed ignition and pumping fuel into the exhaust. The ignition coil connections are supper corroded so that lines up in my brain place. Was thinking that would be a good place to start until I did a second compression test and saw 150 on one and 125 on the other. That seems way to far apart to be reasonable to me.
The other guy said the brass gear for the rotary value was sheared and it was no longer functional which was causing the issues but unless I am missing something that doesn't seem to line up. Seems more likely to be the low compression on the one cylinder or ignition issues to me.
Any suggestions on what to check/where to go from here? Was thinking of pulling the rotary valve cover to verify that is indeed not the issue. Then it would be top end kit I suppose. Suggestions would be greatly appreciated.