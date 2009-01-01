Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 97 GSX Assistance. Idles Great! Backfire Under Throttle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location MN Posts 2 97 GSX Assistance. Idles Great! Backfire Under Throttle Hello Everyone!



Buddy dropped off his 97 GSX that he picked up last summer and has not gotten to ride yet. Had someone else working on it last fall who concluded the engine was shot and needed to be swapped which did not line up with the story he got on purchase so here we are now.



It fires up on the trailer and idles like a dream. Would not expect anything major to be wrong with it based on how it fires up and idles. When you give it some throttle though it sort of stumbles and backfires. To me that means missed ignition and pumping fuel into the exhaust. The ignition coil connections are supper corroded so that lines up in my brain place. Was thinking that would be a good place to start until I did a second compression test and saw 150 on one and 125 on the other. That seems way to far apart to be reasonable to me.



The other guy said the brass gear for the rotary value was sheared and it was no longer functional which was causing the issues but unless I am missing something that doesn't seem to line up. Seems more likely to be the low compression on the one cylinder or ignition issues to me.



Any suggestions on what to check/where to go from here? Was thinking of pulling the rotary valve cover to verify that is indeed not the issue. Then it would be top end kit I suppose. Suggestions would be greatly appreciated. #2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Kansas City, Missouri... cuz when the icecaps melt, my house becomes ocean-front property...bytches. Age 41 Posts 1,054 Re: 97 GSX Assistance. Idles Great! Backfire Under Throttle Compression is definitely a concern, the closer the better. It's possible that the rotary gear could be starting to shear, no way of knowing until the carbs are pulled and you can see how much free play the rotary valve has. It shouldn't be more than a degree or so in either direction.



It's also a 97. Do you have the "ghost" gray GSX? "The test of the machine is the satisfaction it gives you. There isn't any other test. If the machine produces tranquility it's right. If it disturbs you it's wrong until either the machine or your mind is changed."



-Robert M. Pirsig, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance



Rides: 2 x 96XP // 99XPL // 02RX Currently rebuilding

I love my CanDooPro! Take that stealerships!! www.candoopro.com -Robert M. Pirsig, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle MaintenanceRides: 2 x 96XP // 99XPL // 02RX Currently rebuildingI love my CanDooPro!Take that stealerships!! #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,885 Re: 97 GSX Assistance. Idles Great! Backfire Under Throttle I believe the ski is the red one with the 800 motor... What would Chuck Norris do? #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location MN Posts 2 Re: 97 GSX Assistance. Idles Great! Backfire Under Throttle Yes it is a red ski. Wasn't aware of the ghost grey one so I did a quick google and I don't believe so. It has the red bottom and the white top. Outside of the rotary valve free play which makes sense to inspect. Any other items that would make sense before a top end kit?



Also at 150/125 compression should it run and drive normal-ish or would it introduce tons of issues. I know the compression is not great being that far apart and it should be addressed but wondering if I can work towards it running and driving normally before jumping to a top end rebuild. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,885 Re: 97 GSX Assistance. Idles Great! Backfire Under Throttle Compression should only be 10% apart between the cylinders.



If the history of the ski is unknown or is in question and determining factors involving its credibility prove to be unworthy, much like you've already found out. I feel it would be in the best interest of reliability, as well as performance, to rebuild the entire motor, or at minimum, have it inspected by a qualified shop.



Neglected and/or poorly maintained watercraft are good reason for a thorough inspection. The cost(s0 associated with ownership will be more than what the ski is worth. But if the owner will be riding it and putting on a lot of hours with pure enjoyment. The cost of repairs/upgrades/maintenance means nothing.



Look through the service manual in the attached link. It shows how to inspect, rebuild and maintain the watercraft. Lots of valuable information.



http://seadoomanuals.net/manuals/199...hop-manual.php What would Chuck Norris do? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) dps, gzibell Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules