Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: js550 starter pinion gear quesiton #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location VA Posts 41 js550 starter pinion gear quesiton Had my starter lock to the flywheel yesterday. Took the starter out which freed up the flywheel (very relieved to see it was only the starter that was broke) and can't see anything specifically wrong with it. It has started the ski several times this season already. BUT, I did notice the gear doesn't spin very easy in the housing. I removed it and cleaned it up and now it turns more freely but still has a little resistance. Anyone know how easy that gear should turn in the housing? I'm not referring to spinning up the starter shaft when the motor turns over, I'm talking about the gear itself which spins one way only in the housing.



Any help appreciated. Thanks.pinion.JPG

