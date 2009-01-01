Hey all

Recently picked up a Mariner half pipe, couple, and flange. Installed it yesterday and when trying to run it off a hose this morning it got really hot. I inserted the hose into the main cooling line coming from the pump. It didn't run hot with the stock Jet Power but know with the half pipe it's all screwed up. All holes are clear. There is a brass restrictor in the cooling flange to the stinger with a small hole? Is that supposed to be there? Any help would be greatly appreciated!