Too much oil after changing oil on the TR-1 engines Hey guys I have been in the jet ski business for many years and work on them on the side in my spare time. I am currently having the craziest dilemma.

I have 2 newer VX skis with the TR-1 engines. Went to change the oil in both and both ended up way over filled. I extracted 3 qts from each and changed filters of course then put 1 qt in the valve cover and 1.5 in the yellow oil dip stick on pump. So at this point I'm .5qt less than what came out from factory. I started the engines and let them get to operating temp. When I shut them down and went to check oil level, the oil came puking out of the fill hole. I extracted. 5qt to get them to proper level. I came back this morning and started them and got them to operating temperature again and same thing! Oil puked out of fill hole.

What the heck am I doing wrong?



