Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Compression: Which is more important PSI or relative pressure? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location ID Posts 7 Compression: Which is more important PSI or relative pressure? '96 Yamaha Wave Raider 760. Rebuilt carbs. Good spark. No start. Compression at 120 MAG and 125 PTO. Which is more important, PSI (for example to have them at a higher PSI like 150) or relative pressure (meaning they should run at 120 PSI as long as both are relatively the same within some tolerance)? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules