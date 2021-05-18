 650 pump/ stuffer large hub and rip turn
  Today, 11:40 AM #1
    650 pump/ stuffer large hub and rip turn

    I pulled this out of my X2 to try an experimental pump swap and have been very happy with its performance.

    I don't wanna part it.

    I will post pics later today

    650sx pump, pretty nice condition, TBM pump stuffer, Large hub swirl skat 8/16 cut back 9 /10 condition And and real X2 RIP TURN nozzle, 8.5/10 condition.

    This setup works EXTREMELY WELL, hit hard as HE11 out of the hole.

    I'd like to see if I can get 1k$ for this.


    I know thats a lot of coin, but this is done and ready to go.

    The props are 350 new plus shipping, the pump stuffer is 450 plus ship and tax the rip turn.... geez i have seen people getting over 500 for this alone. and now you get a nice 650 pump too.

    Hit me up here if you are serious. I will have pics to send and will post some later. This will also be on other site listed for sale.


    text me if preferred
    707 815 0529
  Today, 11:57 AM #2
    Re: 650 pump/ stuffer large hub and rip turn

    Would like to see pics. Thanks.

  Today, 12:08 PM #3
    Re: 650 pump/ stuffer large hub and rip turn

    Pics
    BTW, this is the pump that was in my x2 in my sig
    Attached Images Attached Images
