Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650 pump/ stuffer large hub and rip turn #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Norcal Age 37 Posts 2,313 650 pump/ stuffer large hub and rip turn I pulled this out of my X2 to try an experimental pump swap and have been very happy with its performance.



I don't wanna part it.



I will post pics later today



650sx pump, pretty nice condition, TBM pump stuffer, Large hub swirl skat 8/16 cut back 9 /10 condition And and real X2 RIP TURN nozzle, 8.5/10 condition.



This setup works EXTREMELY WELL, hit hard as HE11 out of the hole.



I'd like to see if I can get 1k$ for this.





I know thats a lot of coin, but this is done and ready to go.



The props are 350 new plus shipping, the pump stuffer is 450 plus ship and tax the rip turn.... geez i have seen people getting over 500 for this alone. and now you get a nice 650 pump too.



Hit me up here if you are serious. I will have pics to send and will post some later. This will also be on other site listed for sale.





text me if preferred

707 815 0529 Last edited by cudaben; Today at 11:55 AM . "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".



Best x2 so far- 91 x2, 750 small pin 750, lightened stock flywheel. Msd enchancer, Coffman pipe, 8/16 c75 prop, tbm stuffer pjs RIP turn nozzle, 7400 rpms. GPS 54 MPH #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location St Louis, MO Age 36 Posts 495 Re: 650 pump/ stuffer large hub and rip turn Would like to see pics. Thanks.



Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Norcal Age 37 Posts 2,313 Re: 650 pump/ stuffer large hub and rip turn Pics

BTW, this is the pump that was in my x2 in my sig Attached Images 20210518_074909.jpg (3.17 MB, 1 views)

20210518_074909.jpg (3.17 MB, 1 views) 20210518_075057.jpg (3.20 MB, 0 views)

20210518_075057.jpg (3.20 MB, 0 views) 20210518_075119.jpg (3.53 MB, 0 views) Last edited by cudaben; Today at 12:09 PM . "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".



