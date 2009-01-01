Looking for an aftermarket exhaust manifold.
89 Kawasaki 650sx-Jetsport pipe,mariner waterbox,WC exhaust manifold dual cooled,Mariner head,mikuni Sbn44mm,jetsport intake,k&n arrestor,blowsion 4 degree bars,r&d intake grate,OP ride plate,hydro turf
83 550/650 WC pipe,supertrapp waterbox,mikuni bn44 WC ready carb,WC intake,WC head,jetinetics arrestor,blowsion 0 degree bars,odi lock one,Mariner ride plate,pjs intake grate,marble hydro turf
92 X2 Coffman pipe,factory waterbox,milled head
92 waverunner 650
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Forum Rules