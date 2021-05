Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: R&d 787 manifolds #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2011 Location So. Utah Age 29 Posts 1,697 R&d 787 manifolds got some random seadoo parts.



I have other intake manis with twin 44's on it, and some other stuff. doogie lee hx sponsons etc.



UMI stop/start billet, some bars. $135



UMI fuel cap aluminum that I dropped n Scratched $ 45



UMI Drop nozzle lever brand new out of box no scratches $60



LOTS of eboxs and I have 1 matching dess box/key $160



787 engine with tore up crank end. $220 + ship



https://www.ebay.com/sch/skipartsuta...1&_ipg=&_from= 1994 1100 SJ - Dead

1996 spec hx

